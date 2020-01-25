Rare Bob Dylan Album Believed To Be 1 Of Only 2 Known In Existence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Grammy Awards will honor the best in the world of music this Sunday night on CBS, but in the world of music collectors, one of the best can be found in Texas.

David Eckstrom owns a music store in Grand Prairie, which sits between Dallas and Fort Worth. He’s the owner of what the music industry has called the world’s rarest album.

Bob Dylan’s second album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” originally had four more songs that the record company quickly removed for being too controversial.

“There’s only two known copies and I’m the proud owner of the first one,” Eckstrom said. “They insured it for $100,000. I’ve been offered as high as $80,000 for it, but I value it more than that.”

He originally purchased the album in the early ’90s for about $12,000.