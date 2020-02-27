Reality Check: Amy Klobuchar’s Most Memorable Debate To Date

— The Democratic candidates for president held a chaotic debate Monday night ahead of Super Tuesday.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar made several claims, and sparked a viral moment.

GUN SAFETY

The raucous debate featured Democrats shouting and pointing, and former Vice President Joe Biden claiming credit for a domestic violence gun bill that Sen. Klobuchar says she wrote.

READ MORE: At Debate, Amy Klobuchar Warns In-Fighting Will Lead To Trump Winning In November

“I am the author of the bill that closes the ‘boyfriend loophole’ that says that domestic abusers can’t go out and get an AK47,” Klobuchar said.

“I wrote that law!” Biden said.

“You didn’t write that bill,” Klobuchar said. “I wrote that bill.”

“I wrote the bill,” Biden said. “The ‘Violence Against Women Act.’”

Who’s right? Klobuchar is, because they’re talking about two different bills.

READ MORE: Hennepin Co. Attorney Defends Amy Klobuchar In Myon Burrell Case

Biden was the author of the Violence Against Women Act in 1994. Klobuchar’s bill bans guns for boyfriends or casual partners if they are convicted of stalking or domestic violence.

ELECTABILITY

Klobuchar is asserting that she’s more electable because of her history of wins in Republican Trump districts.

“We’ve got to win in the middle of the country,” Klobuchar said. “I’m the only one up here with the receipts that it’s actually, repeatedly, while being for the assault weapons ban, won in Republican Congressional districts over and over again, including Michele Bachmann’s district.”

Klobuchar’s claim is true. In 2016, President Donald Trump won 78 Minnesota counties.

Two years later, Klobuchar won back 42 of them.

UNCLE DICK IN A DEER STAND

One of Klobuchar’s gun control claims created a viral moment.

“I look at these proposals and say, ‘Do they hurt my Uncle Dick in the deer stand?’” Klobuchar said.

READ MORE: With Days Until Super Tuesday, Amy Klobuchar To Hit North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee

“Uncle Dick in a deer stand” trended nationally, sparking internet memes and its own Twitter account.

But it turns out that not only is Uncle Dick a real person – but Klobuchar has two Uncle Dicks. She mentions them in her memoir “The Senator Next Door.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The South Carolina primary is Saturday. And next Tuesday, the Super Tuesday presidential primary in 14 states, including Minnesota.

Here are some of the sources we used for this Reality Check:

PolitiFact: The “Boyfriend Loophole”

Business Insider: Who is Amy Klobuchar?

AP News: Klobuchar Takes A “Relative” Look At Gun Laws

New York Times: The Violence Against Women Act Is Turning 25. Here’s How It Has Ignited Debate

Vanderbilt University: Grassley, Klobuchar Most Effective Senators Of 115th Congress, According To Study

Congress.gov: Protecting Domestic Violence And Stalking Victims Act Of 2019

Minnesota’s Secretary Of State Office: Map Of 2016 General Election For U.S. President — Clinton-Trump Margin By County

Minnesota’s Secretary Of State Office: Map Of 2018 General Election For U.S. Senator — Klobuchar-Newberger Margin By County

Published at Thu, 27 Feb 2020 05:39:23 +0000