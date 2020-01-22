Reiki Master, Yoga Instructor & Spiritual Coach to Share New Ways…

On February 1-2, 2020, Melissa Wilhelm, a prominent holistic health and intuitive healer, will take the stage as one of the featured speakers at the 4th Annual Holistic Health and Spiritual Expo.

As the founder of the Holistic Health & Spiritual Expo, yoga instructor, spiritual coach and Reiki Master trained in a number of different modalities, Wilhelm has earned an excellent track record helping her clients move forward to heal from trauma and other painful emotions, which has kept them trapped in fear.

“We live in a busy world where many people don’t stop and spend time with themselves to see what is working for them and what change needs to be made. We keep going until we are affected by illness, depression, anger, guilt, loss of life, many of this stemming from, stressful jobs, financial burdens, broken homes, abuse, neglect, failed relationships and so much more. But while there is a lot of hurt, there is an even greater capacity to help. That’s one of my biggest missions while I am here. To help people see there is more beyond all this chaos. That they can move on from anger, pain, sadness and guilt, to forgiveness, love, joy and peace, which then opens a space for them to see this incredible life they have waiting for them. It’s scary for people to peel back the layers, to open up, recognize, let go and heal. I have had to move through this myself and I am blessed to do this for others.”

More than 20 speakers on Sunday will lead breakout sessions and workshops throughout the event.

And the Expo’s keynote speaker will be #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and World Renowned Psychic James Van Praagh, who plans to share many of the skills he’s acquired over his distinguished 30 year career as a medium.

In addition, Van Praagh will also demonstrate his skills as a medium with a number of participants.

“My hope is that all who participate in the Expo will have a positive experience. Come and listen to the speakers, or just come and have fun exploring the exhibitor booths, get creative at our DIY Workshops. Either way you’ll leave with some skills that can help you heal in your own way – and that’s great too.”

The 4th Annual Holistic Health and Spiritual Expo connects attendees with more than 100 holistic practitioners from throughout the region. Exhibitors will be on hand to provide intuitive readings, perform energy work, share a variety of modalities for alternative healing and more.

In addition, attendees can shop throughout the event for jewelry, crystals, art, clothing, and other handmade goods or choose from more than twenty speaker classes and workshops on holistic health, wellness, healing, metaphysics, and spirituality.

The Holistic Health and Spiritual Expo runs February 1-2, 2020 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018. Hours are Saturday from 12-7p and Sunday from 10-6p. This year’s charity raffle will be for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Click here for tickets.