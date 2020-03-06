Returning Clients Filing W2C and W3C Forms Is Easy With Import Feature…

Returning Customers Appreciate Quick Import Feature With Newest ezW2Correction Software Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers two ways to import data for returning customers ease of use.

Halfpricesoft.com caters to both returning customers as well as new customers in the latest 2019 ezW2Correction. The ideal feature for returning customers are the two options for importing data. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document. These features from developer’s will offer peace of mind and quicker processing for W2 and W3 Correction forms.

“Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers two ways to import data for returning customers ease of use.” Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. It prints forms W2C and W3C for years 2009 to the current year. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.

Also, ezW2 Correction is approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms on plain white paper. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

The main features include, but are not limited to:



ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)

ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file

ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

To start a 30 day no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.