Rock The Garden 2020 Lineup: Tegan And Sara, Brittany Howard And Poliça

The lineup for Rock the Garden 2020 is out, and it’s filled with women indie rockers.

Among the more notable names coming to the Walker Art Center this summer are twin sister indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara, former Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, and the locally beloved Poliça.

The outdoor concert will take place on June 20, with bands playing on two stages overlooking the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and the downtown skyline. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Playing the main stage will be Tegan and Sara, Brittany Howard, Poliça, Altin Gün, and Joseph. The Garden Stage will feature the Gully Boys, Dua Saleh, and Jay Som.

Tickets for the general public will cost $74. For Walker members, the cost is $69 and they are available for purchase now.