Safetec’s SaniZide Pro 1 Kills Wuhan Coronavirus In 1-Minute

SaniZide Pro 1 Spray & Wipes

The new strain of Wuhan coronavirus was first identified in China in December 2019 and within days was quickly spread also to impact Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. The virus is believed to have started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where individuals had come in contact with live animals that were infected.

EPA has confirmed that the 2019 novel coronavirus-Wuhan (also 2019-nCoV) has met the conditions outlined in EPA’s emerging viral pathogens guidance and has triggered the emerging viral pathogen policy.

Safetec’s SaniZide Pro 1 is a broad spectrum, EPA Registered surface disinfectant that combines cleaning and disinfecting in one simple step with its ready-to-use, alcohol-based hospital-grade formula. SaniZide Pro 1 is effective in killing the Wuhan coronavirus on hard surfaces when the product is used in accordance with the label instructions.

Joe Vizzi, Vice President of Sales at Safetec, states, “It is so incredibly important for manufacturers to stay on top of the latest trends, and continue to innovate formulas to combat emerging viruses. We were able to launch SaniZide Pro 1 last fall, and we are proud to say that it does kill the Wuhan coronavirus in just one minute. You can count on Safetec products to always be there for you to help save lives and surpass standards every single day.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is by washing your hands with soap and water frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and utilizing personal protection equipment. Safetec’s SaniWash hand soap aids in reducing the risk of cross-contamination while helping meet APIC and OSHA hand washing recommendations.

Safetec also offers an Instant Hand Sanitizer in Fresh and Citrus scent that is available in a variety of packaging options from bottles to single-use pouches. This hand sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs and contains 66.5% ethyl alcohol to effectively kill widespread germs. The EZ-Personal Protection Kit is a pandemic and infection control product that can be disposed of easily. It is excellent for emergency medical vehicles, emergency rooms, clinics, or anywhere personal protective equipment is needed.

The Wuhan coronavirus can cause a wide range of symptoms from minor to very severe. Keep yourself and your facility protected this season with Safetec products through the use of frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment, and the disinfecting of hard surfaces.

