Semi Jackknifes On I-94 In St. Paul; Eastbound Lanes Closed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-truck has jackknifed on Interstate 94 in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, closing down eastbound lanes for the foreseeable future.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4 p.m. near Wabasha Street. There are no reported injuries.

Drivers are being warned to expect “significant delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.