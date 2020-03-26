Semi Jackknifes On I-94 In St. Paul; Eastbound Lanes Closed
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-truck has jackknifed on Interstate 94 in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, closing down eastbound lanes for the foreseeable future.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4 p.m. near Wabasha Street. There are no reported injuries.
Drivers are being warned to expect “significant delays.”
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
Published at Thu, 26 Mar 2020 21:33:21 +0000