‘Shame On You’: Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Teen Getting On Edina School Bus Still At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Edina High School student is home recovering after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

Police say a driver went around 17-year-old Kyla Avant’s school bus in Edina Thursday morning, hitting her and driving off. While investigators hunt for the black car, Kyla’s grandmother, Karen Turner, is in disbelief.

“You can’t believe someone thought it was more important to go wherever they had to go than to care about her life,” Turner said.

She shudders to think about the car hitting her granddaughter. She had just dropped the 17-year-old at the bus stop when police say the driver went around the right of the bus, striking her.

“She just didn’t know what hit her, and she wasn’t sure and she said to herself, ‘I’ve been hit by a car,’ and she kind of flew in the air, on the car and then over the car, across the street,” Turner said.

Police believe the driver saw the flashing lights and the bus stop arm extended at France and Halifax avenues. A camera on the bus captured what they believe is the car involved, a black Chevy Cruze or Chevy Malibu.

Turner’s grateful for people who showed up with blankets to comfort the Edina High School senior.

“They covered her up. My grandbaby was laying on the ground shivering and crying and cold and people were there comforting her, telling her it’s going to be OK,” Turner said.

She says Kyla is a good student who will go to college in the fall. She’s home from the hospital. She’s walking, but in pain. Turner calls it a miracle.

“We know there’s a long mend on the horizon, emotionally if nothing else,” Turner said.

She demands the person who hit her granddaughter and left to turn themselves in.

“I don’t know how you can do that. I don’t know how you can rest with your conscience. I don’t know how you can sleep tonight,” Turner said. “Shame on you.”

If you know where the car is, or who was behind the wheel, call 952-826-1600.

