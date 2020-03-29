Sheriff: 3 Injured In Carlton Co. Structure Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Carlton County say three people were injured in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and fire crews responded around 12:15 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in Barnum Township.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that all occupants were able to get out of the home.

Officials say an adult male and two juveniles were transported to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake due to smoke inhalation. Their condition is unknown but is not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says the family has been placed in contact with the American Red Cross for assistance, as the structure was a total loss. Several pets were in the residence and died as a result of the fire.

The initial report indicates that the fire was started from a water heater inside the home. However, the investigation is ongoing by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.