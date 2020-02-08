Sheriff: Help Sought Finding Missing Man Last Seen In Cannon Falls

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man in southeast Minnesota.

Richard Sanders was last seen on Sunday, February 2, walking away from his residence in Cannon Falls.

He may have been seen again later, walking west on Highway 19, near 40th Avenue Way.

The 37-year-old is believed to be wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and green shoes. He has brown hair and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 651-385-3155.