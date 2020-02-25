Sheriff: Man, 44, Injured In Pierce Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded just before 3:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash on Highway 29, north of 1090th Street in the town of Clifton.

Officials say the driver, a 44-year-old man from Hager City, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Highway 29 when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and entered into the ditch.

The driver was transported to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 44-year-old woman from Hager City, Wisconsin, was in the passenger’s seat and was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.