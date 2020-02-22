Sheriff: Plane Crashes In Central MN
Sheriff: Plane Crashes In Central MN
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says it is responding to reports of a downed plane in central Minnesota.
Deputies say the plane went down in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Wright County authorities tell WCCO that the crash happened just south of the Crow River, near St. Michael.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.
Published at Sat, 22 Feb 2020 18:10:40 +0000