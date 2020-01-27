Sheriff: Troy Eggers Killed In Snowmobile Crash In Northwestern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the snowmobiler killed Saturday morning in a crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Troy Eggers, of Chanhassen, died following a rollover crash on Wilderness Bay Road, near the Hubbard and Becker county line.

Deputies responded to the crash around 10:30 a.m. Eggers was pronounced dead at the scene.