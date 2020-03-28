Sheriff: Two Men Rescued After Canoe Capsizes In Lake Superior On Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says it rescued two men off of Park Point in Lake Superior when their canoe capsized on Friday, just after 7 p.m.

According to a news release, “personal flotation devices were on board but the victims were not using them — alcohol and lake conditions are also believed to be a factor.”

One man was able to rescue himself by grabbing a flotation device and swimming towards the shore. A passing fishing boat saw the other man in distress, and was able to pull him to safety onboard their boat.

The two men, 24 and 25 years old, were then transported to Essentia Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Duluth Police Department, Duluth Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Coast Guard and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.