Sheriff: Wisconsin Mailman Busted After Law Enforcement Finds About $2,300 Worth Of Meth In Home

A Wisconsin mail carrier has been arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, after law enforcement discovered 21 grams of methamphetamine in his home.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says they found the meth while executing a search warrant at the Chetek home of Tim Wilson on February 10.

The 66-year-old mail carrier was not home at the time. He was later taken into custody while driving on his mail route.

Law enforcement says Wilson had another two grams of meth in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Barron County Jail. One day later he was released on a $10,000 signature bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Barron County Drug Unit. Law enforcement says the street value of the drugs is about $2,300.