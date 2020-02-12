Silicon Valley Technology Showcase Taking Place February 20, 2020
Silicon Valley Technology Showcase Taking Place February 20, 2020
If you are looking for the latest trends and best practices in cloud technology, go to where the industry leaders are…The Silicon Valley Technology Showcase!
SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB)
February 12, 2020
Choice Communications, a leading technology consulting company in Silicon Valley, announces the date for the 2020 Silicon Valley Technology Showcase. This event will take place on February 20th at the Santa Clara Hilton from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This one-day event will provide enterprise businesses and federal government attendees with the very latest technology trends.
The industry’s best come together to discuss Network Infrastructure, Cloud Strategies, Security and Public Safety. The Silicon Valley Technology Showcase is a unique opportunity to network with and learn from the top industry professionals. Leading experts will share best practices and how to avoid pitfalls of enterprise adoption of cloud-based services.
Attendees will learn about…
- Hybrid Networking & Designing a Secure SDWAN Environment
- Best practices of enterprise adoption of cloud-based services
- Hosted PBX demo lab – learn benefits of a cloud delivered model
- Microsoft Teams Direct Routing
- Omni-channel approaches in contact center strategy
- Cyber Security
- IoT and wireless failover
- Delivery of SASE as a service to reduce operational overhead
- Plus, more!
“This is an event that cannot be missed!” said Lisa Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder of Choice Communications. “If you are looking for the latest trends and best practices in cloud technology, go to where the industry leaders are…The Silicon Valley Technology Showcase!”
Click here to learn more and register.
About Choice Communications
Choice Communications was founded in 1995 on the principle of providing the highest level of service to our customers. Our goal is to streamline and simplify the acquisition of communications services, acting as a unified resource for all carrier quotes, order processing, provisioning, and project management. We are committed to understanding and exceeding the expectations of our valued customers and to partner in making improvements in all communications services through advances in technology, network design, and cost savings. Learn more at http://www.choicecommunications.com.
Share article on social media or email:
Published at Wed, 12 Feb 2020 00:00:00 +0000