SmartGuy Builds Modern Day Online Noah’s Ark for Small Business Owners

SmartGuy Like the biblical Noah’s Ark, SmartGuy is exclusively bringing together one professional in each of over 1500 business categories

In the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with virtually all non-essential small businesses being forced to close, one company is preparing these business owners for a massive rebound.

Like a doctor watching the economic blood pressure of millions of its patients drop everyday, Los Angeles based SmartGuy.com is concerned and proactively creating hundreds of new “economic resuscitators” daily, in the form of city referral networks. When their respective city is prepared to become active, SmartGuy can help bring many of these businesses back to life, and stronger than before.

“As they say, we are currently all hands on deck,” states founder/CEO of SmartGuy Jordan Wexler. Wexler continues, “we are currently building 300 city business networks every day that can house over 1,500 businesses. Each must agree to provide great service and refer each other whenever possible.”

Like the biblical Noah’s Ark, SmartGuy is exclusively bringing together one professional in each of over 1500 business categories within each US city. They can join for free, get listed in the local directory and business referral network, and gain access to their own free, editable web page that ranks quickly on the top of major search engines.

“The fact is, we don’t believe this is a 30-day issue, or even 60-day issue. When businesses are allowed to reopen, they will no-doubt prefer to open with hundreds of local businesses referring to them on day 1, as opposed to making a huge advertising investment, when they are already in debt. “Look– we cannot save every business,” states CEO Jordan Wexler, “but we can save millions.”

Small businesses can join in 1 – 2 minutes right over the computer and begin connecting with other local community professionals to prepare for the massive rebound that will take place.

Via its affiliate program, SmartGuy is also seeking budding entrepreneurs who want to oversee their own city business network and earn a recurring monthly income as their city continues to grow.

“The fact is– now is the time to act,” states Wexler. “Rather than sitting at home in fear like a deer staring in the headlights of an approaching car, small business owners must begin setting up a plan for the future of their business and network with other local businesses to develop solid relationships enabling them to catapult their business forward. SmartGuy can facilitate their efforts.”

About SmartGuy

SmartGuy.com, Inc. is one of the largest exclusive business directories and exclusive referral networks in the world, providing solutions for small business professionals. SmartGuy focuses on providing an easy-to-use exclusive platform for 1,500 professionals per city to generate new clients, network with other like-minded businesses and help consumers save money.