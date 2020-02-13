Smoke From Massive House Fire On Lake Minnetonka Shows Up On Weather Radar

— Firefighters faced bitter cold and gusty winds when battling a large house fire on Lake Minnetonka’s northeastern shore in Wayzata.

The house under construction was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Wednesday night., according to officials.

Neighbors say the house was nearly finished. Hennepin County property records show the house that burned was replacing a razed home that sold for $5.4 million several years ago.

Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich said because there are no hydrants in the area, water was hauled in by tanker.

Flames were so intense they could be seen from the other end of the lake, and the smoke was showing up on weather radar.

A fire near Lake Minnetonka has produced a very large smoke plume that has reached southern Scott County! pic.twitter.com/JaiqmWOuKv — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 13, 2020

WCCO-TV is told the home is owned by Jon Davis, who is the former head of Davisco Dairy in LeSeur. His brother used to own Sun Country Airlines.

The family and the fire department say nobody was hurt.

