Snowmobiler Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities man died Thursday in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Daniel Cottew, of Coon Rapids, was riding on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail south of Tower when he veered off the trail and struck a tree.

First responders pronounced Cottew dead at the scene.

Published at Fri, 14 Feb 2020 13:04:13 +0000

