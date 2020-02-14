Snowmobiler Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Northern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities man died Thursday in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Daniel Cottew, of Coon Rapids, was riding on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail south of Tower when he veered off the trail and struck a tree.
First responders pronounced Cottew dead at the scene.
