Social Justice-Focused Grilled Cheese Shop Seeks To Expand With Food Truck

All Square, the renowned south Minneapolis grilled cheese restaurant that offers second chances for people who’ve been incarcerated, is planning to take its operation to the streets.

With a food truck.

Last week, All Square launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project. The goal is to raise $60,000 for a fully-customized 14-foot rig. So far, the restaurant has raised more than $13,000.

In 2018, All Square opened on the corner of Minnehaha Avenue and East 41st Street, in Minneapolis’ Hiawatha neighborhood. While it serves craft grilled cheese sandwiches – with flavors like Basil Pesto and Apple Brie Pecan – its mission goes beyond unique takes on grilled bread.

The restaurant offers living-wage jobs to people whose lives have been impacted by the criminal justice system. Moreover, through a 12-month program, it helps its employees develop skills to pursue their goals and navigate life outside of prison, which is often filled with barriers to jobs and housing.

Those who donate to All Square’s food truck campaign can get free sweatshirts, pint glasses and even “grilled cheese for life,” depending on how much money they’re willing to pledge.

Last year, TIME magazine listed All Square as one of the “greatest places on earth” alongside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and the Norwegian Joy cruise ship.