Soundset Will Not Happen In 2020, Rhymesayers Entertainment Announces

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Soundset, known as “the largest one-day hip-hop festival in the world”, will not return to Minnesota this year after a 12-year run.

On Friday, Rhymesayers Entertainment announced organizers will be assessing what Soundset will become in the new decade and will focus on the Rhymesayers 25th Anniversary that’ll take place later this year.

Last year, the event featured hip hop artists like Logic, Migos, Erykah Badu and many more at the Minnesota State Fair grounds.

Read Rhymesayers entire statement below:

To our Soundset family, friends and partners: Following twelve successful years, we are officially announcing today that Soundset will not take place in 2020. We made the difficult decision to take this year off in order to assess what Soundset will become in the new decade. Since 2008, we have refused to compromise on any detail of Soundset, upholding the highest standards to provide fans, artists, partners, and crew with an exceptional experience. In 2020, we will focus that same love and dedication on a celebration event for the Rhymesayers 25th Anniversary set to take place later this year. Since the beginning, Soundset has brought a diverse lineup of national and local Twin Cities artists together for a one-day celebration that represents Hip Hop culture in Minnesota. It included elements of rapping, deejaying, breaking, graffiti, live production, skateboarding and car culture–all curated by Rhymesayers. Last year, we enjoyed monumental performances and received some of the most positive feedback in Soundset’s history from both fans and the community. Together, we created something special. The past twelve years have left all of us with memories that will last a lifetime–and we are just getting started. To our fans, artists, and hometown, we invite you to join us as we begin the next chapter in the Rhymesayers story. We would like to thank everyone who ever attended Soundset; through three different locations, extreme weather conditions, and hundreds of live performances, it has been unforgettable. We sincerely appreciate the artists, the partners, the crew, and most importantly, the fans who continue to make everything we do possible. We hope to see you all at the Rhymesayers anniversary celebration later this year! Peace, love and gratitude. Rain or shine.

Published at Fri, 24 Jan 2020 16:51:27 +0000