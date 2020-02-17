Southern Minnesota Bowling Alley Destroyed By Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed a bowling alley in Nicollet County Sunday morning.

According to the St. Peter Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just after 7:30 a.m. to the KingPins bowling alley.

Smoke and fire still lingered nearly twelve hours after firefighters were first called to the scene.

People came from all over to see what was left of it on Sunday. Scott Bur saw the whole thing unfold outside his front window.

“Standing on the porch you could feel it and it felt like you were standing on a campfire,” Bur said.

He took pictures as the fire quickly engulfed the bowling alley. The building had been tucked away in a quiet St. Peter neighborhood since the 1960s.

The loss leaves a hole in the St. Peter community, as the closest bowling alley is now in Mankato.

Emma Soderlund, a senior in high school, was looking forward to starting on an adaptive bowling league in March.

“I literally sat in my room and I cried,” Soderlund said. “But we’ll figure it out at some point.”

St. Peter police say no one was in the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters believe the building is a total loss.

Kasota Fire Department and North Mankato Fire Department also provided aid in this fire.

Firefights say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.