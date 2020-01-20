St. Louis County Plow Drivers On Day Five Of Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It has been five days of the strike between Union snow plow drivers and St. Louis County.

The Teamsters Local 320 Union met with St. Louis County at 11 a.m. Sunday to try and work things out with the county.

As of 8:45 p.m. KBJR says they are still negotiating.

At this point, no information on the status of their negotiation has been made public at this time.

This is the first time both parties have met since Wednesday when the plow drivers went on strike.

Since the strike, there have been over 170 plow drivers picketing at 16 different locations throughout the county.

The Union members had voted last Saturday to reject the county’s final contract offer, citing issues over healthcare and sick leave.