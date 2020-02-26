St. Paul Educators Plan To Strike On March 9

— As contract negotiations continue with the school district, St. Paul educators have announced that they will strike on March 9.

On Wednesday, teachers and supporters picketed before school to share information on the bargaining proposals of the teachers’ union.

St. Paul Federation of Educators President, Nick Faber, says that teachers want more special education support, interpreters and especially, mental health teams in each school.

“Strikes are scary for everybody and can have a financial impact on educators, too. But we are willing to make that sacrifice so students don’t have to,” Faber said. “St. Paul educators want our students and to have the resources they need. That’s not happening right now.”

Union members authorized a strike on Feb. 20. State law requires the union to file a 10-day notice, which will be filed Wednesday.

“Educators have pushed the district to settle the contract since we started bargaining in May,” Faber said. “It’s unfortunate it took district leaders nine months and a strike authorization to feel that same urgency.”

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard released a statement after the strike date announcement, saying the “District is committed to negotiating in good faith until a contract can be agreed upon that is fair to our educators, equitable with other union contracts and is responsible to the taxpayers of Saint Paul.”

Read the entire statement here.

In 2018, a deal was struck a day before a strike was to begin.