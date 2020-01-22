St. Paul Police Say Man Died After Trying To Rob Church Of Scientology Employee

— St. Paul police say a 52-year-old man who pretended to have a gun tried to rob someone in a Downtown parking ramp, and later died from injuries suffered in the struggle with his intended victim.

Investigators say he assaulted a 49-year-old employee of Church of Scientology of Twin Cities Monday night in a parking ramp off Wabasha Street, located next to the church.

After about five minutes of struggling, other people in the ramp heard the calls for help. They helped the robbery victim pin the man to the ground.

When police arrived, the man was unconscious. He died later at Regions Hospital.

Investigators have not released his identity or his cause of death.