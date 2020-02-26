St. Paul teachers set strike date of March 10; talks resume Friday

St. Paul teachers and support staff members are set to strike March 10 unless a deal is reached in talks resuming Friday.

The executive board of the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) announced the date Wednesday morning as members toted signs pushing for mental health and multilingual supports during informational picketing outside schools districtwide.

The teacher’s union initially set the strike for a day earlier, but the Bureau of Mediation Services said that the requirement for a 10-day strike notification means the strike isn’t authorized until March 10.

“We disagree with this interpretation but will move forward and focus on negotiating a contract that gives students and educators the schools they deserve,” said Nick Faber, president of the Saint Paul Federation of Educators.

At Adams Spanish Immersion School on the West End, Faber acknowledged that strikes can be scary for everyone, and disruptive to families, as well.

“But they should know that educators are out doing this because they’re fighting for their kids,” he said.

At district headquarters, Superintendent Joe Gothard said they are committed to brokering a deal before the strike date.

“The district is committed to negotiating in good faith until a contract can be agreed upon that is fair to our educators, equitable with other union contracts and is responsible to the taxpayers of St. Paul,” he said. “We are extremely disappointed our educators continue down a path toward a strike.

“I can assure you the district is doing everything possible to reach an agreement before a strike happens,” he said in the statement. “I remain confident that progress will be made during mediation to avoid disrupting all the great things happening in our schools.”

The union and district remain divided on compensation as well as SPFE proposals to increase student and teacher supports.

Topping the list is the proposed establishment of mental health teams in every building. Under that proposal, each team would include a social worker, counselor, nurse and behavior intervention specialists, and the district would hire more psychologists, too.

Gothard has said that the demands exceed what the school board budgeted for the union’s new deal: $9.6 million in new spending over two years. But, he added, the district was willing to invest an additional $1.2 million in mental health supports districtwide.

About a week ago, two-thirds of SPFE’s approximately 3,550 members voted to give leaders permission to call a strike, and the executive board announced then it would set a strike date this week. That came Wednesday morning as members and supporters were planning to share info about the union’s demands during informational picketing before the start of the school day.

In addition to Friday’s mediation session, the two sides are scheduled to meet on March 5 and 6. Gothard said in a message to employees that the district also has made formal requests to add sessions this Saturday and Sunday, and that he has directed bargaining team members to clear their calendars to be ready for talks.

“We are prepared to negotiate 24 hours a day in our sincere effort to avoid a strike,” he said.

In its e-mail to members, the executive board said of the planned talks: “A small group will also meet this Saturday to discuss special education. More meetings are in the works.”

The union faces the challenge of winning new hires and a pay raise when the district is struggling with declining enrollment and renewed budget pressures. A survey released by a lobbying group last week said St. Paul was expecting a $9.9 million deficit in 2020-21.

Gothard also has been making the case that the district is underfunded by more than $80 million a year by the state and federal governments for special education and other services.

In a recent interview, Nick Faber, the union’s president, said of the district’s predicament: “Are we underfunded? Absolutely.”

But he said the union and the district also have common goals they should work to achieve. He added he could suggest ideas on how district negotiators could make things happen, but he does not want to do their work, too.

“They’re not thinking creatively,” he said.

On the issue of pay, the district is offering 1.5% and 2% increases over two years, and SPFE is seeking 3.4% and 2%.

