St. Thomas Academy Cancels Classes After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Twin Cities school cancelled classes and activities Thursday after officials say a parent in the community tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a letter to parents, St. Thomas Academy, an all-boys school in Mendota Heights, says that the infected person has not been on campus, but the school decided to begin spring break early out of an abundance of caution.

Classes for Friday have also been cancelled.

“We have been in contact with the Minnesota Department of Health and will follow their recommendations and information in our response plans,” school officials wrote to parents. “We will keep you apprised as this situation evolves.”

So far, five people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

St. Thomas Academy is among other educational institutions responding to the spread of the disease. On Wednesday, the University of Minnesota suspended in-person classes on its five campuses in the state.

Earlier this week, a school in western Wisconsin closed after a weekend event was attended by someone confirmed to have the virus.