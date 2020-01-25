Stabbing At Owatonna Walmart Sends 37-Year-Old Man To Hospital, Suspect Taken Into Custody Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Owatonna Police Department says a 20-year-old man attacked a 37-year-old man with a knife at a Walmart store on Saturday morning.

The condition of the victim is unknown, but police wrote that the injuries are “believed to be non-life threatening.”

He was taken to the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance, but eventually transferred to another medical facility for treatment, according to a release.

His alleged attacker was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement at the scene.

Both men appear to be residents of Owatonna. The attack happened just before 10 a.m., at 1130 Frontage Road West.