StaffBot Names Shelly Doering as VP of Solutions

StaffBot, the popular total talent acquisition platform, is proud to announce Shelly Doering as Vice President of Solutions. Doering will drive all StaffBot solutions, spearhead strategic initiatives, and oversee continuous product improvements.

Doering previously served as StaffBot’s Senior Director of Transformation and has been an information systems leader for over thirteen years, improving operations and driving projects in the healthcare and insurance industries. She has comprehensive experience in strategic planning, service delivery, change management, application development, process improvement, and audit and regulatory compliance. Before StaffBot, Shelly served as the Director of IT at TotalMed Holdings, the parent company of TotalMed, Staffency, RapidStaff, and TotalTek.

“What we do is so much more than software. The passion, spirit, and talent this team has is unmatched and I am honored to be part of StaffBot in this new role. I look forward to helping with the best-in-class, disruptive innovation at StaffBot, and continuing to help bring smart, automated solutions to accelerate change in talent acquisition.”

StaffBot was founded in 2018 to solve the growing need for robust Total Talent Acquisition through ATS, VMS, peer-to-peer business, and contract and data management solutions that seamlessly integrate with popular accounting, timekeeping, scheduling, AP fulfillment, and HRIS platforms.

StaffBot VMS



Built upon Salesforce, StaffBot VMS offers the most intuitive and robust VMS platform available.

Empowers your team to make a hiring decision seconds after completing a point-and-click or templated requisition by displaying available, qualified candidates, ranked by scoring metrics, and recorded on-demand video interviews.

Is the only VMS platform to offer four distinct rate types, including current-market and bid.

Includes timekeeping and workforce management integration with leading systems such as Kronos and Centricity.

Offers robust and easy-to-use compliance and per diem modules.

StaffBot ATS



Built upon Salesforce, returns precious time and bandwidth to all stakeholders by automating the laborious activities traditionally required to market, recruit, submit, and onboard clinical and nonclinical contingent labor.

With StaffBot AI, allows recruiters to send real-time pay quotes, automate submittals of best-fit candidates, and fill positions up to 71% faster than industry average.

Predictively automates the communication between all touchpoints based upon activity or pre-defined sequences.

StaffBot Back Office



An add-on for StaffBot ATS, Back Office offers the most robust timekeeping, payroll, and billing platform among any ATS today. Additionally, it integrates with ancillary on/off-prem enterprise accounting, payroll, HRIS applications, and VMS platforms in real-time.

StaffBot Sync and StaffBot Data



In the coming months, StaffBot will release major feature updates, including real-time requisition warehouse synchronization services and automated bill rate and contract management.

About StaffBot



StaffBot is a suite of human capital management products designed to fill even the most critical needs faster and easier. StaffBot VMS empowers top hospitals, healthcare systems, and insurance carriers to fill vacancies faster at significant cost savings. StaffBot ATS tops competition with smart integrations, such as VMS portals, timekeeping and accounting, and HRIS. Visit StaffBot at http://staffbot.com/.

