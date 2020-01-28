State Patrol: No Serious Injuries After Vehicle Spins Out, Goes Off Bridge And Lands On Railroad Tracks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries after a truck lost control and went over a bridge near Owatonna.

According to the state patrol, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Interstate 35 near Owatonna. There, a pickup truck spun out, went off the bridge and landed on the railroad tracks below.

“The driver was using cruise control, and even though it’s relatively warm outside and the roads appear clear, using it in the winter is not recommended,” the state patrol said.