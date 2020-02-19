Stefon Diggs Removes All Vikings-Related Photos From Instagram Account, Again Prompting Trade Rumors
What prompted the speculation this time: Diggs recently removed all Vikings-related pictures from his Instagram account.
It also comes a day after a cryptic message he posted on Twitter Saturday, saying “things getting interesting.” However, Diggs is known to post cryptic tweets that fuel trade speculation — even during the football season.
During the early portion of the 2019 season, he actively voiced his displeasure with his role in the Vikings offense.
For now, it all remains just speculation.
Diggs just completed his first year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension that he signed with the Vikings in 2018.
