Summit Aviation Announces Addition of Phenom 300E to Charter Fleet

Newest Phenom 300E to join Summit Aviation’s fleet of charter aircraft. It’s about providing better options for our customers. Past News Releases RSS

When Summit Aviation closed out an incredible year of growth with the addition of a new Embraer Phenom 300E to their fleet of charter aircraft, they quietly glided into a larger field of service. “It’s about providing better options for our customers,” said Janine Schwahn, Director of Operations at Summit Aviation.

Positive Customer Impact



This new Phenom 300E joins Summit’s charter fleet of three other Phenom 300 aircraft and a Hawker 850XP. “From a service standpoint, this aircraft really allows us to cover the country in a way that’s much more efficient, convenient and cost-effective for our customers than what was previously possible,” said Ben Walton, President of Summit Aviation.

The Embraer Phenom 300 has been the best-selling light business jet in the world for the past seven years, according to the manufacturer’s website. “It’s such a great aircraft,” shares Walton, “the safety, performance and efficiency make it really ideal for charter operations, especially when you’re flying in and out of mountainous airports.”

So, what makes the E model so special? “It has all the great features and ramp presence that everyone loves about the original model and makes them better,” says Walton. “The main things that end users notice is that there is more head room, more leg room, and an upgraded entertainment system. At Summit, our mission is always to provide an extraordinary aviation experience. This is just one more way we get to do that.”

About Summit Aviation



Founded in 2001, Summit Aviation, Inc. is a comprehensive aviation center specializing in aircraft sales, charter operations, aircraft management, and pilot training with retention. The company is one of the Northwest’s premier charter operators and has become a leader in the general aviation safety community.

For more information, press only:



PR Contact Name: Jen Nunes



Phone number: 406-388-8359



Email: jen@flysummit.net

For more information on Product:



Website: http://www.flysummit.net