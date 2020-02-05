Sylvan Esso, Hippo Campus To Headline 2020 Basilica Block Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The lineup for the 2020 Basilica Block Party has been announced, and there’s no familiar name from the ’90s. Instead, the list is decidedly indie.

Headlining the 26th year of the weekend music festival in downtown Minneapolis are Sylvan Esso, the husband-and-wife electropop duo known for their 2014 hit “Hey Mami,” and Hippo Campus, the five-piece indie rock band from across the Mississippi River that’s now a familiar name at American music festivals.

Sylvan Esso will play the first night of the block party, July 10, on the Great Clips Stage, along with Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy, Jade Bird and Courtney Marie Andrews. Playing the other two stages will be Tash Sultana, Sharon Van Etten, Weyes Blood, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, 26 Bats! and Bora York.

Hippo Campus will close out the second night of music. Also on the main stage will be Tennessee indie rockers The Band Camino, Shaed, and Ripe. Other Saturday acts include Kaleo, Half-Alive, MisterWives, Nur-D, Mae Simpson Music, and The Stress of Her Regard.

Tickets for the block party go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.