Target, 3M Listed Among The World’s Most-Admired Companies

Two Minnesota companies are considered among the most-admired in the world.

Fortune magazine listed Target as No. 22 due to its strong sales, management, and global competitiveness. Maplewood’s 3M was listed as 29th for its innovation and quality of products.

Fortune highlighted other Minnesota companies that didn’t make the top 50 but were among the top companies in their sectors, including Best Buy, UnitedHealth, Medtronic, and General Mills.

The top three companies on Fortune’s list were Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.