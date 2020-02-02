Teen Killed Headed To School In Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A rollover crash in Rosemount killed 17-year-old Trisha Maher while she was headed to school with her brother Thursday.

According to Rosemount police, the car was traveling northbound on Blaine Avenue and flipped into a utility pole at the intersection of 152nd Street east around 8:26 a.m.

Police say Maher’s brother was driving the vehicle that was headed to Dakota County Alternative Learning School, and when the car flipped he ran for help.

Maher died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiners.

The status of the brother is unknown at this time.

Police say roads were icy at the time and the road transitions from gravel to asphalt at this intersection. There was no indication of impairment, but police believe speed may have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rosemount Police Department.