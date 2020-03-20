‘Thank You All For The Love’: DE Everson Griffen Announces He Will Not Return To Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 10 seasons with the team, free agent defensive end Everson Griffen won’t be returning to the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffen made the announcement in an emotional Instagram post Friday.

“While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come,” he said. “Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says Griffen will now focus on free agency.

Everson Griffen is leaving the #Vikings. Statement from Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy: “We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

The Vikings recently extended quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract, but have also lost key starters like cornerback Trae Waynes and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.