The Von Agency, Staten Island public relations and digital marketing…

The Von Agency becomes certified Facebook Marketing Partner status We are so proud that The Von Agency has been certified as a Facebook Marketing Partner. Facebook is a worldwide social media platform, that, together with Instagram, reaches nearly 3 billion people worldwide – 2.26 billion of whom use one of the platforms every day. – George Passariello

The Von Agency, a Staten Island public relations and digital marketing firm, announced today that they have been certified as a Facebook Marketing Partner from the worldwide social media platform. The title is given to a limited number of agencies who must go through a series of qualification exercises to prove they have the expertise and a record of success in Ad Technology, Community Management, Creative Platforms, Small Business Solutions, Offline Conversions and Measurement.

Said George Passariello, Director of Digital Marketing, “We are so proud that The Von Agency has been certified as a Facebook Marketing Partner. Facebook is a worldwide social media platform, that, together with Instagram, reaches nearly 3 billion people worldwide – 2.26 billion of whom use one of the platforms every day. Facebook tested The Von Agency to ensure that we have the ability to use the latest technology to deliver high quality ads to targeted audiences. The certification is important because it lets our social media marketing clients know that we have been thoroughly vetted by the world’s largest social media platform to deliver Facebook ads to a target audience that is most likely to engage with them and convert into sales.”

The Von Agency has been placing Facebook and Instagram ads since the platforms were launched. Their practice of A/B testing ads for engagement before running full campaigns; monitoring and adjusting campaigns to receive the best possible results at the lowest cost per ad and their ability to create effective ads that are delivered to properly targeted audiences was an important part of the vetting process.

Said Leticia Remauro, President & CEO of The Von Agency, “Every media platform wants to know that the marketing company placing ads on their platforms knows what it is doing. Why? Because a good return on investment equates to a successful ad campaign and successful ad campaigns result in more people advertising on the platform. Our digital marketing team went through vigorous training and has now been given access to a myriad of technical tools to ensure that our clients’ ads are seen, absorbed and digested by their target audience. We are proud of our success and the hard work it took to be certified as a Facebook Marketing Partner.”