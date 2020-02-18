Tim McGraw To Play Minn. State Fair Grandstand On Sept. 1

— Tim McGraw will perform at the Minnesota State Fair’s 2020 Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

On Tuesday, the state fair confirmed McGraw, along with special guest Midland, for the Tuesday, Sept. 1 show. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are expected to cost $60, $78 and $88 – all reserved seating.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

McGraw has also been confirmed for Twin Cities Summer Jam, along with Aerosmith, Pitbull and Rascal Flatts. That three-day event will take place at Canterbury Park from July 18 to July 20