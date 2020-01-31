Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie Chosen Again To Play In NBA Rising Stars Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie has been chosen to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game. This is Okogie’s second year with the Timberwolves, and second year participating in the game.

In the 2019 Rising Stars game, Okogie scored 13 points, as Team USA defeated Team World 161-144.

Okogie’s appearance in the game will mark the fifth appearance in the last six with at least one Timberwolves player. Other Timberwolves players that have participated in the game include Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng, Zach Lavine, Shabazz Muhammad and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The NBA Rising Stars game pits 10 first and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first and second-year NBA players from around the world.

Assistant coaches from NBA teams chose the roster this year, with each team submitting one ballot per coaching staff.

The 2020 NBA Rising Stars game will air live on TNT Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.