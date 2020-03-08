Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Out Another Two Weeks With Wrist Fracture

After re-evaluation, Karl-Anthony Towns is still out with a broken wrist for another two weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday.

Towns first had an X-ray after hurting his wrist Jan. 25 against Oklahoma City, coach Ryan Saunders said. Towns played through discomfort in the next six games, but was ruled out of Minnesota’s last game before the All-Star break with the injury. After further evaluation by multiple medical specialists they determined the fracture, the Timberwolves said.

Over the last two weeks, Towns has been meeting with medical professionals to receive treatment for his left wrist fracture. As Towns’ injury continues to heal, he still plans to pursue a non-operative strategy for his recovery, according to a release.

Towns and the team will evaluate his healing in another two weeks and “work towards an optimal-return-to-play strategy.”