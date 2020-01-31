Toronto Pop Singing Sensation Cindy K from Girl Pow-R Releases New…

‘One Day’ is all about reaching your goals despite any obstacles that may stand in your way.

Toronto pop singing sensation, Cindy K, a member of Girl Pow-R, recently released her new single “One Day.”

The song shares a message that is close to her heart.

“’One Day’ is all about reaching your goals despite any obstacles that may stand in your way,” said Cindy.

The song was written while she was going through a difficult time and having to overcome multiple hardships to stay positive and not lose valuable dreams. Cindy’s song is about hope and the ability to one day put the negativity behind her and reach her goals.

Cindy is a 14-year-old artist who started singing and dancing at the age of 4. She has constantly been posting content on social media and touching her family and friends through her talent. Cindy is very passionate about music, a passion she considers generational. Her family on her mother’s side has long been rooted in inspiring others through their art. Cindy believes that music can truly make the world a better place.

Despite not having any formal lessons, she has been playing guitar for the past 5 years, teaching herself through YouTube. Cindy has been influenced by artists such as Alessia Cara, Maggie Rogers, NF, Grace Vanderwaal, and Ali Gatie, as they all strongly share their beliefs through music and are able to connect with their fans.

For the past 3 years, Cindy has been an active member of Girl Pow-R, a Toronto-based band ages 11-17 that spreads empowering messages through their music and social causes. Cindy has done countless performances both with the group and on her own. Her favourite performance included performing at Youth Day at Younge and Dundas Square, where hundreds of young people came to support the youth movement and the values of positive change for the future that today’s youth represent. Cindy advocates for the WE movement, and this spring is planning on going to Peru to help underprivileged youth cope with everyday realities and provide them with some basic necessities and medical help, as needed. Cindy is hopeful for a bright future for herself, her family, and all the future generations of young people. Cindy continues spreading light both through her original song as well as multiple cover songs both in English and French.

You can follow Cindy K on her journey on Instagram (@cindyksings) and YouTube.

For more information, please contact:



Dawn Van Dam



Girl Pow-R



info@girl-pow-r.com



416-402-8274