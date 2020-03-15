Twin Cities Janitors Voting On New Union Contract

— Thousands of Twin Cities janitors are voting on a new union contract

Members of SEIU Local 26 are voting to ratify a new agreement. The janitors work for dozens of sub-contractors to clean corporate buildings in the Twin Cities.

The employees went on strike for one day in February. SEIU Local 26 President Iris Altamirano says this is the best agreement they’ve ever negotiated.

“It is a … significant raise just this year, which is why we need the vote to occur,” Altamirano said. “It’s a $2.20 raise over the next four years.”

The deal also includes six paid sick days and more training.