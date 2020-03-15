Home
Twin Cities Janitors Voting On New Union Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities janitors are voting on a new union contract.

Members of SEIU Local 26 are voting to ratify a new agreement. The janitors work for dozens of sub-contractors to clean corporate buildings in the Twin Cities.

SEIU Local 26 janitors on their one-day strike in February. (credit: CBS)

The employees went on strike for one day in February. SEIU Local 26 President Iris Altamirano says this is the best agreement they’ve ever negotiated.

“It is a … significant raise just this year, which is why we need the vote to occur,” Altamirano said. “It’s a $2.20 raise over the next four years.”

The deal also includes six paid sick days and more training.

