Twins Acquire Hunter McMahon For Ryne Harper In Trade With Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals acquired reliever Ryne Harper on Wednesday in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Washington sent minor league right-handed pitcher Hunter McMahon to the Twins in the deal.

Harper went 5-2 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in his first major league season in 2019. The 30-year-old right-hander pitched scoreless relief in 17 of his first 18 appearances with Minnesota.

He joins a Washington bullpen featuring Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson and Will Harris.

McMahon is a 21-year-old who was a ninth-round pick out of college last June. He went 2-1 with a 0.71 ERA in nine games with the Gulf Coast League Nationals.

Published at Thu, 30 Jan 2020 05:01:32 +0000

