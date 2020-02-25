Twins Fans, Nelson Cruz Having A Ball At Spring Training

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spring training season is in full swing. The Minnesota Twins have already played several games in Florida.

And when spring training arrives, there’s no better place to get a sense of the optimism for spring training than at the airport.

Anticipating spring training is a big part of spring training.

“I would love to see them have as good of a year as they had last year. I’d be happy with that,” one fan said.

Yes, couples come down here just to get away from it all to enjoy the sunshine that is Fort Meyers, and to remember that this baseball team may be worth watching.

“I’m very excited for the team, I am!” another fan said.

And that’s really what spring training is: Twins fans flocking to Florida to find sunshine, and to find the sense of optimism, and the sense of hope.

“It’s fun, just so fun, the atmosphere is great, everyone is pumped,” another fan said.

Nelson Cruz is back where he belongs — playing baseball in the Florida sunshine.

“Get your time in and just prepare for the season,” Cruz said.

There is something about spring training and a veteran getting ready. It is his presence that matters to this team — and it is this team that matters to him.

“Just to be able to go out and perform for the fans and my teammates, you know, and bringing a championship to the Minnesota Twins, that was awesome,” Cruz said.

He had a banner season last year, while being just north of 40 years old. He knows what it meant to do it last year, and he would like to do something similar this year.

“It’s fun,” Cruz said.

Published at Tue, 25 Feb 2020 00:21:40 +0000