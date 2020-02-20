U Of M Launches Novel Coronavirus Resource Center

The University of Minnesota announced Thursday it will offer a new online resource center to educate the public about the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy launched the CIDRP Novel Coronavirus Resource Center to highlight the latest news developments, relevant scientific literature and guidance from leading agencies.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. The virus is spreading rapidly in China, with confirmed cases in at least 25 other countries, including the U.S.

“The goal is to make the CIDRAP COVID-19 Resource Center a comprehensive, authoritative, one-stop resource on COVID-19, complete with relevant information for public health professionals; members of the media; and international, national, and local policymakers or elected officials,” said Michael T. Osterholm, University of Minnesota Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and director of CIDRAP. “COVID-19 is a global public health threat we cannot afford to take lightly.”

The resource center features frequently asked questions on COVID-19, including how the virus is transmitted and what you can do to reduce exposure. It also has the current information on case counts and other helpful links.