United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) hosting a job fair…

The Patent Examiner Recruitment Open House event in Atlanta, GA is designed to attract soon-to-be graduates and professionals with backgrounds in biomedical, computer, electrical, and mechanical engineering by offering actionable information about job opportunities, salary, benefits, and how to apply to hundreds of open positions currently available in Alexandria, Virginia; San Jose, California; and Detroit. Even more positions will be opening up in the agency’s Rocky Mountain regional office in Denver later in the year.

Patent examination is a mission-critical component of the intellectual property ecosystem and the agency’s efforts to safeguard American ingenuity. Over 200 years of protecting American ingenuity and still going strong! Our examiners work closely with entrepreneurs to process their patent applications and determine whether or not a patent can be granted.

This translates into endless job possibilities for engineers who have a passion for public service and understand that this work is important to humanity. By granting exclusivity rights for cutting-edge inventions that improve lives—or save them—innovations can equitably enter the global market and make the world a better place.

In addition to learning about the work of patent examination and hearing directly from those who love what they do, attendees will get a chance to speak one-on-one with recruiters who will review resumes and discuss qualifications.

The Atlanta job fair will take place at the Patent and Trademark Resource Center at the Georgia Institute of Technology (GA Tech) Library on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, in Crosland Tower, Room 2130.

One week later on Friday, February 28, and Saturday, February 29, a second event will be held in the Madison Building at the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria. Day one will take place in the Global IP Academy (GIPA) and day two in the Clara Barton Auditorium.

