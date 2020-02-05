Valleyfair Looking To Hire 1,600 Workers For 2020 Season

Valleyfair says it’s looking to hire 1,600 employees for the 2020 season.

The Shakopee amusement park is hiring for all positions including rides, concessions, admissions, and lifeguards. The 2020 season opens on May 15.

You have to be at least 16 years old to apply for most of the park’s positions. Many pay at least $14 an hour.

You can apply here.