Victim ID’d In St. Paul Homicide Investigation: 21-Year-Old Abigail Simpson

— St. Paul police have identified the victim in an apartment death that police called a “disturbing scene.” One person remains behind bars in connection to the homicide.

According to police, the victim in Wednesday’s homicide on Pierce Street has been identified as 21-year-old Abigail Elise Simpson.

Officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment on the 300 block of Pierce Street North.

Police say officers arrived to a “disturbing scene” with a woman gravely injured and unresponsive. She died at the scene from her injuries. A man and a 2-year-old boy were also inside the apartment.

The man, a 23-year-old from St. Paul, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then brought to the police department for questioning. He was then booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The boy was taken to another hospital for evaluation, but police say he wasn’t seriously injured.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said this was an especially difficult scene for officers.

“It’s an emotional call. When we have a child there, it adds an extra layer to everything,” he said. “And then when you have a woman who has been gravely injured, there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered. And when she passes away, it amplifies that and makes it more incredibly sad.”

The nature of the woman’s fatal injuries were not given by police. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Police say all three individuals involved were known to each other.

It’s the fifth homicide of the year for St. Paul.