Vikings Agree To Terms With Kicker Dan Bailey, Extend Punter Britton Colquitt’s Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two familiar faces on the Minnesota Vikings’ special teams will be staying in purple for next season.

On Thursday, the team announced that it has agreed to terms to resign kicker Dan Bailey. Details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Bailey made 27 of 29 field goal attempts in 2019, ranking fourth in the NFL with a 93.1% completion percentage. He was also named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Weeks three times during the 2019 season. In November, the 32-year-old reached the 1,000-career points mark.

Minnesota also signed a new deal with punter Britton Colquitt, ensuring consistency among the Vikings specialists.

Long snapper Austin Cutting is entering his second pro season after being drafted by Minnesota last April.