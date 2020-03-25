Vikings Announce Signings Of WR Tajaé Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of roster updates Wednesday afternoon, adding depth to its wide receiver squad and defensive line.

The team says it agreed to terms with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Sharpe has big-play potential, according to the team. Three of his career scores have come at least 30 yards from the end zone.

In three seasons, Sharpe has 92 career catches for 1,167 yards with eight touchdowns. He missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

The team on Wednesday also announced the signing of veteran defensive end Anthony Zettel. He’s appeared in 49 regular season games since his selection in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Zettlel signed with San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2019 regular-season finale and appeared in all three of the team’s postseason games, including Super Bowl LIV.